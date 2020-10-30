Services for Robert E. McClain, age 88 of Kimberling City, Mo., Were on Oct. 28 2020. With Pastor Dennis Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson with full military honors.
He died on Oct. 23, 2020. He was born on April 15th, 1932 in Hannibal, Mo., to Robert and Allie McClain.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Allie, three of his brothers and one sister, and his wife, Rita.
He is survived by his son, Keith (Jackie) of Yukon, Okla., his daughter, Ronda of Branson, Mo., his brother Jimmy McClain of Conway, Ark., and his sister Wilma Thompson of Little Rock, Ark.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
