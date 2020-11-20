A memorial Mass will be held later in Texas, for Victor Herman Aubey, 77, of Hamshire, Texas.
He died Nov. 12, 2020, in Branson, Mo.
He was born July 3, 1943, in Beaumont, Texas., the son of L.J., and Germaine (Comeaux) Aubey.
Preceding him in death are his parents; son, Jason Louis Aubey; brother, George Aubey; sister, Noreen Jordan; and brother, Richard Aubey.
He is survived by is his wife, Shirley Aubey; three daughters, Kim Aubey of Spring, Texas, Kelly (Kevin) Brigance of Brazoria, Texas, and Jill (Aaron) Williamson of Sumter, S.C.; son, Kyle (Misty) Aubey of Mount Belview, Texas.; and two sisters Norma Lewis and Brenda Webb.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
