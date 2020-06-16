June D. Black, 90, of Forsyth, formerly of Branson,died on June 9, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1930 near Waynesville, Mo., the eldest daughter of Earl and Lucy “Mae” (Graves) Dunlap.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Charles Dunlap, and her mother, Lucy Mae Graves Dunlap.
She is survived by her sister, Louise Dunlap Taylor of Walnut Shade, Mo., and her daughter, Gloria Black Ruffin Surgi (Neil) of Branson, Mo.
Funeral services were under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial was at Ozarks Memorial Park, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.