A celebration of life for William “Bill” Allan Austin, 88, will be Aug. 5, 2020 at 11a.m. at the White River Association Building with Rev. David Easley and Rev. Jack Essary officiating. Burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, with Rev. Jim Lafferty officiating.
He died Aug. 1, 2020.
He was born Nov. 16, 1931 in Lead Hill, Ark., to Allie Austin and Hester (Lafferty) Austin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother Larry Steven; brothers Fletcher, Eugene and his wife Mildred, Larry, James Kenneth and John Robert “Bob” and his wives Betty and Ruth; sisters Alyene and her husband Jimmy Wilkerson, Juanita and her husband Leo Heilman and Alta Joe and husband Loys O’Neal and in-laws, Troy and Melvina Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Melba Austin of Bradleyville; son, Michael (Kathy) Austin and of Carthage, Mo., and daughter, Jill Loomis of Bradleyville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
