Memorial Service for Jan Christian (J.C.) Amos, 74, of Branson West, Mo., will be Sept. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lakewood Church in Branson West, Mo., with Pastor Cecil Wayne Todd officiating.
He died Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born Oct. 10, 1945., the son of Henry Gordon and Muriel Gladys (Mandler) Amos.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Krisse McGlothlin; and two brothers, Larry Amos and Dawn Amos.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Amos, Branson West, Mo.; and children, Missy Kay Hern, Branson West, Mo., Larry Dewaine McGlothlin, Crane, Mo., Shelley (Darryl) Ladner of Kiln, Miss., and Ron (Rhonda) Amos of Peculiar, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
