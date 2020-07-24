Services for Katrina R Moore, of Branson, Mo., will be a private ceremony with her immediate and close family members and friends.
She died July 18, 2020.
She was born Oct. 12, 1985 to Scott Moore and Peggy Sue Griffith of Santa Ana, Calif.
She is survived by her father, Scott Moore and stepmother Randa Moore of Nixa, Mo.; mother, Peggy Griffith and stepfather, Phil Witham; brother, Brandon Scott Moore and Sarah Grant of Springfield, Mo.; brother, Bryan Moore of Nixa, Mo.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert L Griffith; paternal grandparents, Lindell and Linda Moore; paternal uncle, Kevin L Moore and aunt Beth Moore; paternal great-grandparents, Norman and Lavada Cardwell; and paternal great-grandparents, Albert and Martha Moore.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.