Services for Geraldine “Geri” Fischer, 83, of Galena, Mo., were Nov. 2, 2020 in Ponce Pentecostal Church, Ponce, Mo. Burial was at Schupbach Cemetery, Chestnut Ridge, Mo.
She died Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born March 4, 1937 in Chestnut Ridge, Mo. the daughter of Hershel and Mildred (Stewart) Keltner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim Thompson; second husband, Lester Fischer; and a sister, Jean Stewart.
She is survived by her son, Jim (Sammie) Thompson of Galena, Mo., daughters, Judy (Mike) Snider of Clever, Mo., Rebecca (Mike) Matney of Galena, Mo., and Gina (Steve) Hutsell of Galena, Mo.
Arrangments were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.