Services were held graveside June 29 at Mincy Cemetery with an “Old Fashioned” burial for Danny Joe Pride, 57.
He died June 26 2020.
He was born Feb. 27, 1963 in Branson, Mo., to Billy Joe and Peggy Pride.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Joe Pride and his parents Billy Joe Pride and Peggy Pride.
Survivors include his son Bobby (Audra) Pride; daughter Rose (Ryan) Backlin and grandmother Pauline Pride.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
