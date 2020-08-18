Graveside services for Lynndel Ray Gibson, 84, Ozark, will be held Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, with the Rev. Chandler Jackson officiating.
He died Aug. 14, 2020.
He was born May 21, 1936 in Hollister, Mo. He was the son of Henry B. and Maude (Jennings) Gibson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Barbara Gibson; daughter Debbie Ellis; brothers, Granvill, Bobby, Hank and William Paul; and sisters Leota, Louise, Lola Mae and Frances.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Call of Nixa; son, Dan Gibson of Branson; sister Pauline Holcomb.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
