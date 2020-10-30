Graveside services for Imma Gene Johnson age 88 of Blue Eye, Mo., will be held at 1p.m. Nov. 2, 2020 at the Blue Eye Cemetery.
She died on Oct. 26, 2020. She was born on June 7, 1932 in Stone County, Mo., The daughter of Elmer and Esta Keeland Lander.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Juanita Atchison and Marlene Marriott.
She is survived by her two children: Jim Johnson of Billings, Mont., and Shirley Eichhorn of Blue Eye, Mo., One brother, Leon Lander of Omaha, Ark.
Arrangements at under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
