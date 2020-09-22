No services are planned at this time for Joey Ray Horn, 50, of Gainesville, Mo.
He died Sept. 15, 2020.
He was born July 20, 1970, in Marion County, Ark., the son of Willie Horn and Vicki (Blair) Hall.
He is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his son, Ronnie (Kayla) Horn of St. Joe, Ark.; son, Joseph Horn of Calico Rock, Ark.; and his mother, Vicki Hall(Brad Foster) of Gainesville, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
