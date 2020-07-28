Graveside services for Wanda Woods, 79 of Branson, will be July 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
She died July 24, 2020.
She was born on July 4, 1941 in Jenkinjones, West Virginia to Roy Woods and Beulah (Smith) Woods.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son Billy; brothers, Bud, Ronnie and John; and one sister Helen.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Perry of Reeds Spring, Mo., sister Dolores Kiddell of Branson, her step-mother, Virginia Woods of Blue Field, West Virginia.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
