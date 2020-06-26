Services for Jerry L. Baker, 79, of Forsyth, Mo., will be private.
He died June, 23, 2020.
He was born, Jan., 26, 1941 in Ellington, Mo., to Charles and Mamie (Kyle) Baker.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Judy Allison; and older brother, Ed Baker. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; two sons, Scott Baker of Branson, Josh (Alaina) Baker of Colo.; one daughter, Brenda (Tim) Parrack; two brothers, Don (Betts) Baker of Branson, and Bill Baker of Colo.; and two sisters, Doris Wilson of Springfield, Mo., and Barbara (Dorrel) Jenkins of Spokane, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
