A celebration of life for Vernon “Bubba” Doyle Smith Jr., 54, of Branson, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 4, 2020, at Table Rock Lake with Stan Robinson officiating.
He died July 28, 2020.
He was born June 10, 1966, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Vernon Doyle Smith Sr. and Imogene (Dye) Peacock.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Christy Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Smith of the home; daughter, Katrina (Anthony) Joiner of Water Valley, Miss.; and son, Jeremy (Debbie) Smith of Huntsville, Ala.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
