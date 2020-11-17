Private services will be held for Doris Ann Groves, 85, of Branson Mo., at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson Mo., with interment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She died Nov. 15, 2020.
She was born June 11, 1935 in Wasola , Mo., to Leeman and Lula (Brown) Hicks.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Richard; sons Richard B. (Barbara) Groves II, of Hollister, Mo., and Kirk (Becky) Groves of Branson, Mo.; one daughter, Jana (Mark) Lindner of Reeds Spring, Mo., and her brother, Troy L. (Corene) Hicks of Nixa Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
