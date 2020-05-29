A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for BettyJo Anne Parham, 54, of Springfield, Mo.
She died on May 24, 2020.
She was born June 11, 1965, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of James and Patty (Luckey) Delaney.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her husband James Parham; two daughters, Brandi Nicole Yannes of Kansas City, Mo. and Kimberly Ann Parham of Gladstone, Mo.; mother, Patty Delaney of Omaha, Neb.; two brothers, Charles Delaney of Stockton, Mo., and Jimmy Delaney-Stephens of Omaha, Neb.; five sisters, Renae Delaney of Omaha, Neb., Jennifer Walkingstock of Omaha, Neb., Sherry Hull of Lockwood, Mo., Stacy Friis of Omaha, Neb., and Lou Anne Johnson of Brockton, New York.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
