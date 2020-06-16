No formal services are currently planned for Kimberly Kaye Ruble, 53, of Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on June 11, 2020.
She was born Dec. 4, 1966, in Durango, Colo., the daughter of Bob Ruble and Dixie (Springer) Kenyon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Ruble; brother, Quinton Kenyon; and sister, Tina Kenyon.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Bankster of Olathe, Colo.; mother, Dixie (Calvin) Kenyon of Reeds Spring, Mo.; sister, Tracie Orton of Anchorage, Alaska; and two brothers, Randy (Elizabeth) Ruble of Branson, Mo., and Robbie Ruble of Redding, Calif.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of
Cremations of the Ozarks.
