A celebration of life for Sharon Rose Fletcher, 65, of Hollister, Mo., will be at 2 p.m. July 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 400 S. Sunshine, Branson, Mo., with Pastor Jeff Wilcox officiating.
She died June 28, 2020.
She was born April 18, 1955, in Converse, Mo., the daughter of Joseph and Evelyn (Hanson) Fletcher.
Her parents and sister-in-law, Helga Fletcher, have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Fletcher of Hollister, Mo., Marilyn (William) Hankins of Kirbyville, Mo., Carol Gall of Clarksville, Tenn., Irene (Richard) Pendleton of Smithville, Mo., and Janice Loraine Fletcher of Smithville, Mo.; and brothers Kenneth Owen Fletcher of Holt, Mo., and Joseph (Cheryl) Fletcher of Kansas City, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
