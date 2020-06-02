A celebration of Life will be held in Lima, Ohio, date pending, for Mrs. Janet C. Lehman, 90, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died May 28, 2020.
She was born Jan. 8, 1930 in Lima, Ohio to Bernard B. Bradford and Alice Mae (Fisher) Bradford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Lehman; one daughter, Jan Burden McCoy; and one son, Rick L. Lehman.
Survivors include two sons, Robert J. (Deborah) Lehman and Randy W. Lehman, both from Lima, Ohio; and a daughter, Laurie L (Jay) Ryan of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home LLC, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.