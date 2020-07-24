No formal services are currently planned for Terri Lynn Reed, 57, of Springfield, Mo. died July 19, 2020. She was born Sept. 5, 1962, in Scranton, Penn., the daughter of Bruce Reed and Beverly (O’Leary).
Her father and two brothers: James Reed and Robert Lasky, have preceded her in death.
She is survived by her three children, Melissa Cruise, Jessica Cruise and Nicholas Reed, all of Scranton, Penn.; mother, Beverly Chunca of Scranton, Penn., and her significant other, Richard Cooper of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.