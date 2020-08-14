WILLIAM THOMAS RIGGS
Private graveside services with full military honors will be held for William Thomas Riggs, 84, also known as “Country Bill,” will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
He died Aug. 8, 2020.
Bill was born March 24, 1936 in Rosiclare, Ill., the son of Bill and Lola Riggs.
Survivors are his two children, David Riggs of Branson and Terri Huffman (Bill) of Hollister, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Georgia Riggs, son Tom Riggs, two sisters and one brother.
