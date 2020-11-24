No service will be planned for Erena Johanna Maiden Hensley, 91, Hollister, Mo. Interment will be for immediate family at Gobbler’s Knob Cemetery, Hollister, Mo.
She died Nov. 6, 2020,
She was born May 12, 1929, in Varina, Iowa, the daughter of Niels Sigurd Nielsen and “Tilda” Pedersen Nielsen.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Verne O. Maiden, and second husband Hubert H. Hensley. She was also preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Marla Marie Maiden.
She is survived by her daughters Debra Jo (Larry) Schroeter, Penny Ann (John) Lea, Kelli Lynn Maiden Kenyon, and Karen Renae Maiden, all of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements were by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home Harrison, Ark.
