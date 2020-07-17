A memorial service will be planned for a later time for Thomas “Tom” Cyril Bruno, 65, of Branson, Mo.
He died July 4, 2020. He was born Dec. 3, 1954 in Oakland, Calif., the son of Salvatore Bruno Sr. and Lucille (DiMercurio) Bruno.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sal Bruno Jr.; and his sister, Francine Bruno.
He is survived by his son, Angelo (Pamela) Bruno of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.