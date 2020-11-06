A celebration of life for Raul Huerta Diaz, 73, of Branson, Mo., will be 11 a.m. Nov. 21, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Branson, Mo., with Pastor Tom Wilcox officiating.
He died Oct. 22, 2020.
He was born Dec. 6, 1946, in Mexico City, Mexico, the son of Rosa (Huerta) Diaz.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Isaac Diaz.
He is survived by his wife, Irma Diaz; two sons Raul Diaz of California, and Marcos Diaz of New York; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Diaz of Missouri; Brother Oscar (Pam) Diaz of Georgia; and sister, Grace (Jim) Russ of California.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
