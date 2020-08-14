REBA JANE MCNISH YOUNGBLOOD
A celebration of live for Reba Jane McNish Youngblood, 70, will be held Sept. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sardis General Baptist Church in Forsyth.
She died August 4, 2020 in Springfield.
Reba was born Feb. 2, 1950 in Branson, Missouri. She was the daughter of Granvill L.K. McNish and Ethel May Hackney McNish.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Joseph McNish.
Reba is survived by her husband, Jim Youngblood; daughter Rebecca Youngblood Hull; son, Andrew Youngblood and his wife Tamra; and son, Philip Youngblood. Reba is also survived by two sisters, Mary E. Farris and Ruth M. Patrick and her husband Jimmy.
