Family will hold a service at a later date for Angela Russell, 58, of Branson, Mo.
She died Nov. 25, 2020.
She was born in Indianola, Miss., on Jan. 12, 1962. She was the daughter of Orville Jackson Denson and Ruth M. (Keaton) Denson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Eddie Denson and Walter Chambers.
She is survived by her children, Michael Leggett of Las Vegas, Nev., Alexia McWaters of Oklahoma City, Okla., Christopher Leggett of Killeen, Texas, Patrick Russell of Springfield, Mo., and Christina Russell of Branson; husband, Charles Russell of Branson; brother Danny Denson of Mississippi; and sisters, Charlotte Stillwell of Mississippi, and Harriett Brimfield of Tennessee.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
