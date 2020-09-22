A celebration of life will be planned for a later time, for Kimberly “Kim” Michelle Clements, 52, of Harrison, Ark.
She died Sept. 12, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1968, in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of Jackie Clements and Nancy (Wetherington) Clements-Box.
She is preceded in death by her father, and a sister, Tamara Clements.
She is survived by her three children, Jeremy (Heather) Clements of Harrison, Ark., Kara Clements of Harrison, Ark., and Tracy (JoJo) Hirst of Kennebunkport, Maine; her mother, Nancy Box of Harrison, Ark., and significant other, Tracy Dewberry of Harrison, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
