HELEN G. KARNES
No services are planned at this time for Helen G. Karnes, 83, of Berryville, Ark.
She died Aug. 7, 2020.
She was born in Watonga, Oklahoma, on June 15, 1937, to Viola “Gertrude” (Millspaugh) Bradford and Clarence “CW” Bradford.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Candace Bradford Tribur and Mary Lynn Gurney; and a brother, Boyd Bradford.
Helen is survived by her husband Walter Karnes; three daughters: Natalia Karnes and her husband Sean Coleman of Springdale, Ark., Leah Karnes and her husband Freddie Norman of Eureka Springs, Ark., and Rachel Karnes and her partner Loren Teague of Berryville, Ark.; son, Bradford Karnes and his wife Vicki Karnes of Berryville, Ark.
Arrangements and Cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
