Services for Jimmy Morris, Jr., 60, of Branson, will be Oct. 9, 2020 at 2p.m. at Faith and Wisdom Church in Branson.
Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
He died on Sept. 30, 2020.
He was born Aug. 8, 1960 in San Jose, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy L. Morris, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Morris of Branson; children, Jimmy Morris, III of Ceres, Calif., Brandon Morris and Vanessa Morris both of Alaska, Julie Kline of Branson and Chris Miller of Farmington, Calif.; his mother, Minnie Morris of Merriam Woods Village, Mo.; and sisters, Sandra Kay Richesin of Calif., and Judy Bacon of Sedalia, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
