A memorial service is being planned for a later time for William “Will” Charles Norris Greco, 28, of Springfield, Mo.
He died on July 19, 2020.
He was born June 1, 1992, in Springfield, Mo., the son of William and Kandace (Kinsey) Greco.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother.
He is survived by his wife of six years, Karen Greco of Springfield, Mo.; six children, Selena Allen, Dominique Cano, Jacob Cano, Mason McKee, Cody Lutz, and Thomas Childs, all of Springfield, Mo. His father, William Greco of Springfield, Mo.Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.