A memorial service for Calvin “Cal” Howard Maledy, 88, of Branson, Mo., Will be at a future date in 2021.
He died on Oct. 27, 2020. He was born Feb. 24, 1932, in Salem, Mo., the son of Ernest and Lucinda (Teague) Maledy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Drucilla Ann (Post) Maledy; three sisters, Della Mae Baum, Louise Alexander, and Emmaline Garbusch; six brothers, Paul, George, Carl, Clair, Jahue, and James Maledy; and his son, Kevin.
He is survived by his daughter Shelly Martin, and her partner, Chris Whitley; and daughter-in-law, Julie Maledy.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.