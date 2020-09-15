There will be private family memorial services at a later date for Donald E. Grimm, 66, of Blue Eye, Mo.
He died Sept. 8, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1954 in Tulsa, Okla., the son of Donald Ebert and LaVern L. (Corgan) Grimm.
He was preceded in death by his father, his wife Lucetta and one daughter Jessica Grimm.
He is survived by his children DJ Grimm, Jr. of Stone County, Melanie Becker of Blue Eye, Rebecca Grimm and Cathryn Calk both of Springfield; and mother LaVern Corgan of Blue Eye.
Cremation was under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors.
