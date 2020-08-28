A celebration of life service for Henry Lee VanWinsen, 7 months, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 2020 at the Dewey Short Visitors Center located at 4500 State Highway 165, Branson, Mo.
He died on Aug. 24, 2020.
He was on born Jan. 14, 2020 in Springfield, Mo., the son of Heather Lee Ivie and Derek Allan VanWinsen.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret Ann Ivie.
He is survived by his parents Heather Lee Ivie and Derek Allan VanWinsen of Branson, Mo.; a sister, Lilly VanWinsen of Taylorsville, Ill.; grandparents, H.L. Ivie and Holli Triboulet of Hollister, Mo., Timothy Gaddis of Shelbyville, Ill., and Dawn VanWinsen of Branson, Mo; and two great grandmothers, Alice Joanna Ivie of Bartlesville, Okla., and Deloris Crutcher of Shelbyville, Ill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
