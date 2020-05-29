Services were held May 28, 2020, for April “Shirkey” Batson, 43, of Galena, Mo.
She died on May 24, 2020.
She was born Aug. 30, 1976 in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Jerry and Judy (Fischer) Shirkey.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Shirkey.
Survivors include mother, Judy (Michael) Snider of Clever, Mo.; son, Andrew Batson and fiancé, Courtney Rasco of Branson, Mo.; three brothers, Craig Shirkey (Chasity) of Galena, Mo., Casey Shirkey (Lori) of Huntsville, Ala., and Jeremy Shirkey of Springfield, Mo.; a step-brother, Jason (Diana) Snider of Ozark, Mo.; and a step-sister, Athena (James) Rees of Verona, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
