A memorial service will be held for Carol Dahle (Young) Plaster on Aug. 5 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Branson, Mo., at 3 p.m. with the burial following the service in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
She died July 25, 2020.
She was born Dec. 22, 1937 in Westwood, Calif., to Ada and Don Naef.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Ada Naef and her husbands Ray Young and Mick Plaster.
She is survived by her sons David (Jean) of Liberty, Mo., Bob (Sherri) of McMurray, Penn., and Doug (Clarissa) of Gilbert, Ariz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors in Branson.
