Services for Barbara K. Perkins, 77, of Branson West, Mo., were held Sept. 8, 2020.
She died on Sept. 5, 2020.
She was born May 29, 1943 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Lloyd and Margaret (Craft) Maddox.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Karen Forbes.
She is survived by, her husband, Ralph Perkins of Branson West, Mo.; and two sons, Brian (Darlene) Perkins of East Peoria, IL and Steven Perkins of Branson West, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, Mo.
