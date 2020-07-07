William “Bill” Burton Waidner, 74, of Walnut Shade, Mo., died June 30, 2020.
He was born April 19, 1946 in Long Branch, N.J., the son of Frederick and Carolyn (Cadwallader) Waidner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, and two cousins.
He is survived by his sister, Shelley Kleypas; brother, Fred D. Waidner; and son, Randy Waidner.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
