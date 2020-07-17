A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Diana Luisa Navarec, 76, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died July 8, 2020. She was born Nov. 24, 1943, in Comstock, Texas, the daughter of Manuel and Frances (Cortez) Cardenas. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Sylvia Cardenas.
She is survived by her four children, Jimmy (Lori) Navarec of Stockton, Calif., Teresa Navarec of Stockton, Calif., Deborah Hartwick of San Diego, Calif., and John (Kim Fears) Navarec of Forsyth, Mo.; and five siblings, Manuel, Sam, Gloria, Lupe, and Rebecca.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
