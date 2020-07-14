Services will be private for William R. Hamlin, 72 of Taneyville, Mo.
He died on July 7, 2020.
He was born April 20, 1948 in West Chicago, Ill.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He is survived by two daughters, Tina Dotson of Boone, Iowa and Suzanne Graves of Ozark, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home.
