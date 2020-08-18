Visitation for Cynthia “Cindi” Lynn Houseman, 59, of Branson, Mo., will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 7 p.m. at Mt. Branson Church of God, with the Rev. Shetha Coffelt.
She died on Aug. 14, 2020.
She was born Aug. 12, 1961 in Peoria, Ill., she was the daughter of Billy and Jennielynn “Wiley” Houseman.
She is survived by her daughters, Tobi Vanderwood and Tori Baker.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors in Branson.
