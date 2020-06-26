No services are planned at this time for James “Larry” Lawrence Glover, 66, of Hollister, Mo.
He died June 20, 2020.
He was born Dec., 19, 1953, in Little Rock, Ark., the son of Coy and Deena (Lawrence) Glover, who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Debora Jo Hadley-Glover of the home; his sons: Jeremy Glover of Canton, N.C., and James Lee Glover II of Mabelvale, Ark., daughters: Candice Daniels and Bobbie Jo Renfrow of Stillwater, Okla., and Tiffany Baker Bilon of Sherwood, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
