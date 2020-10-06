Graveside services for William K. Hartline, 93, of Warrensburg, formerly of Branson, Mo., will be Oct. 9, 2020 at 1p.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
He died Sept. 28 in Warrensburg, Mo.
He was born Nov. 9, 1926 in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to Vance Norman Hartline and Alpha Elizabeth (Carpenter) Hartline.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Celena Mae Hartline; one son, Vance Hartline; four brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his children, Dean (Janice) Hartline of Linden, Tenn., Craig (Gayle) Hartline of Hurricane, Utah., and Marlene (Phil) Martin of Clinton, Mo.; and sister, Barbara Epps of Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Mo.
