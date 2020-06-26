Memorial services may be planned for a later time for Melvin “Mel” Lee Bookless, 79, of Branson, Mo.
He died June 17, 2020.
He was born June 16, 1941, in Gary, Ind., the son of William and Viola (Lawrence) Bookless, who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Bookless of Branson, Mo., and sister, Loretta (Kitchell) Otey of Schererville, Ind. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.