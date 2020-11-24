Services for Alma Fausett, 86, of Branson, Mo. Were held Nov. 24, 2020 at Victor Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
She died Nov. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dorothy Haskett.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Fausett of the home; her three children, Linda (Rick) Pangborn of Branson, Lori (Jason) Krehbiel of Lamar, Mo., and Larry (Stacy) Fausett of Lamar, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
