A Celebration of Life service for Bob Hubbard, former pastor and member of the Jordanaires and Foggy River Boys quartets, will be held at 1p.m. Nov. 7 at the Grand Country Music Hall on Highway 76 in Branson, Mo.
Due to Covid-19 please wear your face mask. No flowers please. Donations can be made to the Branson Christian Church or Christian Action Ministries in Branson.
