No services will be held for Maurice Willa Deane (Ingram) Whitt Collins, 87, of Lead Hill, Ark.
She died Nov. 8, 2020.
She was born Nov. 19, 1932, in Kingston, W.V., the daughter of Reginald and Myrtle (Armstrong) Ingram.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Bufred Bradley Whitt Jr.; second husband, Eugene Collins; and sisters Mary Kincaid and Miriam Mustoe.
She is survived by daughter Debra Melton of Powersite, Mo.; and brother Lawrence Ingram of Kingwood, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
