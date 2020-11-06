Services for Faye Snow 71, of Galena, Mo., were held on Nov. 4, 2020, at 65 Full Gospel Church, Spokane, Mo., with the Rev. Terry Bailey and the Rev. Freddie McCoy officiating. Burial was in Nolan Cemetery.
She died Nov.1, 2020.
She was born Feb. 21, 1949 in Galena, Mo., the daughter of Clarence and Ruth Jane (Wells) Thornton.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Snow; two brothers, Linn Thornton and Gerald Thornton; and a sister, Eva Thornton.
She is survived by a sister, Geneva Thornton of Galena, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
