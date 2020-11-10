A Celebration of Life Service will be set at a later date for William “Bill” Cromer of Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died Nov. 5, 2020.
He was born Nov. 23, 1947 in Springfield, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Cromer; daughter, Ramona Kay Cromer; his parents, Eugene and Catherine Cromer; and sister, Shirley Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Chris) “Mandy” Cagle of Galena, Mo.; step-sons, Mark Wickline of Reeds Spring, Mo., and Michael Wickline of Galena, Mo.; three sisters, Betty Roberts of Georgia, Nelda Elliot of Georgia, and Patsy Caudill of Rogersville, Mo.; and two brothers, Johnny Cromer of Springfield, Mo., and Ricky Cromer of Springfield, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
