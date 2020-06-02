Marian Wheeler will be laid to rest on June 22, 2020 in a private ceremony.
She died May 28, 2020.
She was born May 29, 1930 in Butler, Okla., as the twin sister of Marietta Williams of Forsyth and daughter of Sidney and Lela (Farnsworth) Frizzell. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sandra Wheeler and son David Wheeler.
She is survived by her children, Diana Molina of Fremont, Calif. and Robert Wheeler of Forsyth, Mo., and twin-sister Marietta Williams of Forsyth.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.