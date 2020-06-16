A celebration of life for Sharon Kay Winsel will be at 11 a.m. July 25, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church, Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Jim Cummings officiating.
She died on June 6, 2020.
She was born Nov. 20, 1944 in Winfield, Kansas to Oliver and Wilma (Davis) Harp.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Winsel; children, Karen Trevino, Kristie Blaylock, Richard (Jamey) Higbee and Beverly (Larry) Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home LLC, Forsyth, Mo.
